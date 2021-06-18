Karpaz Gate Marina news

Readers mail….

From Jules Riegal….

Hi Chris

I haven’t been in touch for a while about Karpaz Gate Marina, so I thought I’d update you on a couple of events in the past few days. The Karpaz Gate Marina Beach Club is now open to guests, as of Monday, June 14th.

The outstanding marina Beach Club is the perfect setting to relax and unwind. With 33m infinity pool, plus children’s pool area, the peaceful setting with private beach area includes private cabanas and a watersports centre with snorkelling gear, kayaks and other equipment. All necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of guests, including temperature checks on entrance and proper distancing between sun beds. Guests are asked to bring their own towels.

Hemingway’s Resto-Bar, which is close to the Beach Club on the promenade, is also open every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Beach Club restaurant is available for light refreshments.

Also, over the past weekend, the marina hosted the yachts from the annual Caretta Caretta Rally.

Kind Regards

Jules

Saltwater Stone

KARPAZ GATE MARINA WELCOMES CARETTA CARETTA YACHT RALLY

Karpaz Gate Marina hosted sailors from the Caretta Caretta Yacht Rally over the weekend for a three-day stay enjoying the spectacular coastline of North Cyprus’s Karpaz peninsula.

Some 23 boats participated in this year’s rally, the 15th annual TRNC Sailing Federation event supporting the protection and preservation of the Caretta Caretta turtles and their hatching ground on the region’s bays and beaches.

The fleet berthed at 5 Gold Anchor Karpaz Gate Marina on Thursday, 10th June, where the crews enjoyed the facilities, including Hemingway’s Resto-Bar, the Beach Club with 33m infinity swimming pool, and gym. A short sail to Monastery Bay on the tip of the peninsula was on the agenda on Friday for an overnight stay off the coast of one of the most spectacular areas of the island.

The marina then welcomed the sailors back on Saturday for a celebratory dinner at Hemingway’s with a special menu and live music, before the yachts departed on Sunday.

Oykun Erüreten, Operational Manager, Karpaz Gate Marina, said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome the participants of the Caretta Caretta Rally to the marina for another year. The visiting sailors spent time relaxing and enjoying our hospitality, as well as exploring the surrounding region and sampling the beautiful sailing available along the North Cyprus coast. As Karpaz Gate Marina looks forward to welcoming arriving yachts again with North Cyprus opening its borders, we hope the visit of the rally marks the start of an exciting summer season in which we see many old and new friends berth with us again.”

With 300 berths and the capability to accommodate up to 60m vessels, Karpaz Gate Marina is renowned as a safe haven with premier berthing services for yachts and superyachts and their crew, and is also a unique Mediterranean destination. It is the perfect base from which to enjoy the relaxing surroundings and facilities of the Karpaz Peninsula and explore the stunning and historic North Cyprus region featuring ancient castles and abbeys, vibrant culture and enticing cuisine.

Special Back2Boating packages are now available for annual mooring, offering unique options for technical work and flexible contracts to new and returning clients.

For more information about 2021 packages and to receive a quote, email info@karpazbay.com. You can also find Karpaz Gate Marina on Twitter: @KarpazGate, Facebook: www.facebook.com/karpazgatemarina and Instagram: @karpaz_gate_marina. For the latest news and TRNC travel criteria, go to the website at www.karpazbay.com.