Invitation to the Cyprus Emergency Memorial Service at the NMA

Readers mail….

From David Littlemore ….

Hi Chris,

I am delighted to confirm that the Cyprus Emergency Memorial Service will take place on Sunday the 15th of August at 1100 hrs in the National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire.

As you will recall last year’s Memorial had to be cancelled due to Covid-19. I went on the planned day and had my own silent service to ensure that anyone attending not knowing that it was cancelled would not find a deserted Cyprus Stone.

A number of people did attend and I was able to explain what had happened.

They joined me in my silent service. I look forward to meeting anyone joining us from Cyprus at this year’s service.

Kind regards to you all,

David Littlemore.

Note: photos from CyprusScene visit to see the Cyprus Rock unveiling.