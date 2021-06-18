Susie’s Big Music Quiz results on 14th June 2021

Readers mail….
Susie L Ford…Quiz master….
This quiz was held on 14th June 2021 at The Balti House, Esentepe, and consisted of a big music quiz consisted of a table top, a TV round, numbers, the 1990s, disco hits, years and the big 20!
Big congratulations go to
- 1st Tyke that
- 2nd Dunne and dusted
- 3rd Betcha by golly wow
- 4th The Shebells
- Zesty Seth winners was Par 4s
Thank you all for joining us and the next Big music quiz will be held in July and dates will be announced soon.
Keep Safe
Susie XXX
