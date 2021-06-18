Congratulations on a great Community Service

Readers mail….
From Bertil Wedin…
To Margaret Sheard and Chris Elliott
Dear Friends,
Thank you for the latest issue of Cyprusscene e-newspaper and your messages about health issues. Your e-journal remains an excellent source of important information and interesting stories.
You have given the TRNC and its communities a great service.
We all hope that you will be able to continue publishing the CyprusScene e-newspaper, but most important is of course that Margaret now regains her well-being.
We hope and pray that she recovers comfortably.
With respect and love.
Bertil
(Bertil Wedin, a Swedish-born journalist with a military and intelligence service background, lives with his wife Felicity in the Kyrenia area on the northern coast of Cyprus.)
