Congratulations on a great Community Service

From Bertil Wedin…

To Margaret Sheard and Chris Elliott

Dear Friends,

Thank you for the latest issue of Cyprusscene e-newspaper and your messages about health issues. Your e-journal remains an excellent source of important information and interesting stories.

You have given the TRNC and its communities a great service.

We all hope that you will be able to continue publishing the CyprusScene e-newspaper, but most important is of course that Margaret now regains her well-being.

We hope and pray that she recovers comfortably.

With respect and love.

Bertil

(Bertil Wedin, a Swedish-born journalist with a military and intelligence service background, lives with his wife Felicity in the Kyrenia area on the northern coast of Cyprus.)

