Tatar: “We explained our new vision at Antalya Diplomacy Forum”

President Tatar stated that they had the opportunity to explain the position of the Turkish Cypriot people, the new policy they put forward in Geneva and their new vision to people who do not know about Cyprus, at the forum in Antalya.

Tatar, who attended the “Diplomacy Forum” held in Antalya upon the invitation of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, returned to the TRNC accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

At the press conference held at Ercan Airport, President Ersin Tatar said that they had the opportunity to explain the facts in Cyprus to the Heads of State and Foreign Ministers of different countries, in Antalya.

Stating that they realised that most countries did not know the details of the Cyprus issue at the Forum, and they had the opportunity to explain the current process and the new policy, Tatar noted that they talked about the processes experienced up to the present time.

Emphasising that the Republic of Turkey is their greatest power, Tatar said that as they showed in Geneva, they stated that there could be a two-state solution in Cyprus now, and that Turkey also confirmed this and, within this framework, they carried out relations with a great consensus.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office