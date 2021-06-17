Tatar made a statement on the draft conclusions for the EU Summit

TRNC President Ersin Tatar made a written statement regarding the draft conclusions for the EU Summit to be held on 24-25 June 2021.

President Tatar stated “As you are aware, the 5+UN informal meeting in Geneva was held to determine whether there was a common ground between the sides. As a result of this meeting, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres clearly expressed that searching for common ground necessary for the sides to enter into formal negotiations will continue. Despite the UN Secretary-General’s ongoing efforts, the EU’s insistence on a federal settlement, which is not possible to reach due to the Greek Cypriot side’s refusal to share power and wealth with the Turkish Cypriots on the basis of equality, is the latest proof of its biased stance on the Cyprus issue.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office