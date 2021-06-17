Cooperation agreement cannot be achieved without Turkey and TRNC

The spokesperson of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Tanju Bilgiç, has issued a statement in response to a question regarding the joint declaration adopted at the meeting of MED-7 Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

“The joint declaration adopted at the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Southern European Union Member States (Med7), that took place in Athens on 11th June, holds no value and merit for us,” Bilgiç said. “The one-sided and biased approach repeated every year by this body, which advocates the maximalist claims and policies of the Greek Cypriot-Greek duo on Cyprus and Eastern Mediterranean, can by no means contribute to peace and stability and enhance cooperation in the region.”

Bilgiç reiterated that a genuine cooperation environment could not be achieved in the region without Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

“We would like to remind once again on this occasion the proposal of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey, for a regional conference on the Eastern Mediterranean,” he concluded.

Source:: TRNC Public Information Office