Girne Children’s Council attended a Ballet Workshop in Lefkosa

The Classical Ballet Workshop for Children, under the tutorship of Ayça İnal, was held as part of the “Back to Breath” activities organised in collaboration with the Girne Municipality Children’s Assembly, TRNC Prime Ministry Anti-Drug Commission, MEDI Association for Combating Addictions and artists.

The members of the Children’s Council, accompanied by the staff of the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch, had a pleasant time at the introductory ballet class held in Lefkosa.

In the statement made by the Municipality of Girne, it was stated that the meetings and activities of the Children’s Assembly, which took a break from face-to-face meetings due to the pandemic, started again, and it was noted that the Girne Municipality Summer Holiday Children’s Workshops will start with a program to be announced in the coming days. Information about children’s activities, workshops and courses at the Social Life Center of Girne Municipality can be obtained by calling 0539 112 63 63 during working hours.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality