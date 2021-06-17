Tulips get a big surprise at Lord’s Palace Hotel

Readers mail….

Sue Tilt….Tulips……

Hello everyone,

Tulips had an amazing time at The Lord’s Palace this morning (16.06.21) where we (and Kemal Saraçoğlu Foundation) were finally able to officially receive the money raised from the Christmas Day Swim which now seems to have been such a long time ago!

What a surprise for all the swimmers including ourselves to find that President Ersin Tatar was about to arrive to say thank you to everyone for their support of the local community and cancer charities.

Our biggest thanks go to Barbara and Graham Fursman who organise this annual event plus all the swimmers who braved the winter Mediterranean waters, without these mad swimmers there would not be an event, and to all their friends and family who sponsored them.

Once again, thank you to Creditwest Bank for being wonderful sponsors as they are every year for this event and to The Lord’s Palace for being such wonderful hosts, not only on the day of the swim but also for the presentation today.

Our sincere thanks go to President Ersin Tatar who found time in his busy schedule to pay us a visit and thank the swimmers personally for all their efforts.

An incredible 13,090TL for each charity was raised.

Regards

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)