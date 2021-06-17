ARUCAD painted on CIKLOS junction walls on the Girne Lefkosa road

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) students and artist academics painted the wall at the Ciklos Junction on the Girne Lefkosa road as part of the “Ciklos Mural Art Project”.

The ARUCAD family created a colourful social event by painting the wall on the Girne-Lefkosa road last week. ARUCAD, which provides education focused on art, design and communication, painted the wall at Ciklos Junction together with its students and artist academicians. After the workshops held in the studios of the University for 3 weeks, the patterns determined were applied to the wall at Ciklos Junction. In the workshops held, the contribution of the texture of the concrete wall through nature-organic, urban-geometric and traditional cultural motifs, was discussed.

With the ARUCAD Ciklos Mural Art Project, the event organised within the scope of the spring festivals that could not be held due to the measures during the pandemic process, students added colour to the road by painting the wall in the region with the patterns they designed for ten days with the participation of their academicians.

ARUCAD Rector Prof, Dr. Asim Vehbi, who participated in the event and painted the wall with his students, said; “We implemented the Ciklos Mural Art Project, with the approval of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, together with our students and teachers, in order to add colour to our city and to make art felt on the streets. With this project, we wanted to give morale to our students and academics who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic process, while colouring our wall in an aesthetic way. Thanks to the Department of Highways, who accompanied us during the project process, to the Girne Police, who meticulously ensured our safety, and to our Minister, Resmiye Eroğlu Canaltay and Private Secretary Mr. Saffet Nadiri, I would like to convey our thanks on behalf of the ARUCAD family.”

Ciklos Mural Art Project, which ARUCAD has been continuing for ten days, has been suspended due to the final exams of the students. The project will continue during the Orientation Days to be held next September.

