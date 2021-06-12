ARUCAD becomes a full member of CUMULUS

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) has become a full member of CUMULUS, which creates a universal network between universities in the fields of art, design and media.

At the General Assembly Meeting of CUMULUS held in Rome on Thursday, 10th June ARUCAD, explained the purpose of the university’s establishment, its educational model and future projects, and became one of only two universities in Cyprus that were accepted to full membership. CUMULUS, which includes universities such as Royal College of Art, Rhode Island School of Design, Manchester Metropolitan University, Parsons School of Design, is an international association of prestigious universities around the world. The common goal of all universities that are members of CUMULUS is to increase the quality of education through student and academic exchange.

CUMULUS (International Association of Universities and Colleges of Art, Design & Media) is a global association of art, design and media universities. Founded in 1990, CUMULUS has been recognised by UNESCO since 2011. CUMULUS aims to create and maintain a dynamic and flexible academic forum by bringing together top educational institutions from all over the world. CUMULUS also promotes education and research cooperation with industry and business. With Headquarters in Finland, CUMULUS has a total of 340 members from 61 countries around the world since 2019.

Assoc. Dr. Balkız Yapıcıoğlu said: “CUMULUS membership is an important development that will affect the quality of education on the Island”

Continuing to communicate with CUMULUS Secretary General Eija Salmi since October 2020, ARUCAD Interior Architecture and Environmental Design Department Head and Rector Advisor Assoc. Dr. Balkız Yapıcıoğlu said, “We explained at the general assembly meeting and throughout the negotiation process that ARUCAD has the necessary qualifications to become a member of CUMULUS. With this development, our university has become one of the first higher education institutions on the island to be accepted as a full member in CUMULUS. In this process, Manchester Metropolitan University (England) and Aalto University, Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture (Finland) have supported us a lot.

Stating that they aim for the model that is most suitable for an art-design-communication oriented university environment for ARUCAD students, Yapıcıoğlu said, “In this context, membership of CUMULUS has been one of the important steps for our country and our university. Being a part of this important union, which works to raise the education in the fields of art, design and media to the highest standards, both with the continuous communication between the member universities around the world and with programs such as ERASMUS, student and academician exchange, is the excitement and pride for both ARUCAD and the quality of education on the Island. It is a development we have heard about,” she concluded.

Founded in 2017, Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) provides education focused on art, design and communication with its departments approved by YÖK and YODAK.

Source (Turkish) : Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)