By Margaret Sheard ….

Unfortunately, the 3rd session of chemotherapy and following injections has resulted in me feeling very unwell during this week and I have not been able to put together Issue 183 of the CyprusScene Enewspaper for this week.

If I am feeling better over the next couple of days, I will produce a smaller version of the Enewspaper and we will publish as soon as we can, although a bit later than normal.

Thank you to our contributors who have already forwarded articles and these will be used as soon as the Enewspaper Issue 183 is prepared.

Last week I had my third chemo session and on the way back from Lefkosa, Chris and I called into the Eminaga Garden Centre, near Doğanköy and had lunch and as you will see I was feeling fine and I pray I can shake off the effects of these daily injections very soon and become my old self again.