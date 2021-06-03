Royal Rafters Restaurant, Ozankoy now open under new management

By Margaret Sheard…..

It seems like a lifetime since we had been to our favourite local restaurant Rafters in Ozankoy since it closed and over the past weeks, Chris has been out walking from our home since his operation, first with a walking frame and then crutches, and has been calling into Royal Rafters and chatting with Chacha Pancholi and his family as they were making a wonderful refurbishment of this restaurant in its delightful location.

The good news is that they are now open and we called by today and had a cool drink in the garden and chatted with Jazz, Chacha’s daughter, and are looking forward to having our first Sunday Lunch there since Covid -19 arrived and no doubt will be telling our readers more very soon.

To make a table reservation call 0533 849 7512