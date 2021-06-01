ATA have a fine dining lunch at the Eagle’s Nest, Küçük Erenköy

Where better on a hot sunny day to spend a lunch hour with friends than at a cliff top fine dining restaurant with a gentle breeze and panoramic sea views.

On Friday 28th May, the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus continued its monthly social lunch programme when 31 members and guests enjoyed a specially prepared menu at the Eagle’s Nest Restaurant, Küçük Erenköy.

Organised by member Nicky Montgomery, who presented everyone with a fine dining experience they will remember for a long time said “I wanted to give our members something different” adding that the taster menu she and Eagle’s Nest owner Mike Whitehouse had put together was certainly that.

Chairman Philip Lloyd said, “Our activities; be they an Event or Social Lunch are open to non-members as well as members and it was pleasing today to see so many non-members joining us for a wonderful lunch. Today’s lunch enabled everyone present to meet old friends as well as make new ones, highlighting the friendliness our association is famed for”.

He further said, “Knowing l was at the lunch, during it l received a video call from a friend in Sweden which was passed from person to person so they could say hello to them and show how much everyone was enjoying themselves. Which emphasises one of our associations aims – bringing people together!”

More information on the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus can be found on their website: – www.angloturkishassociation.com

or Facebook Group, or Facebook Page or in person at one of their weekly Member Clinics (details on website & social media)