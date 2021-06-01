ARUCAD Archaeology and Art History Department started field work

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) started field work with the guidance of the Bilateral Cultural Heritage Technical Committee.

ARUCAD Archaeology and Art History Department Head Prof. Dr. Lâtife Sümmerer’s Project is supported by the UNDP (United Nations Development Program) and the Bilateral Cultural Heritage Technical Committee under the Presidency, which has been supporting the protection of various cultural heritage monuments in Cyprus since 2008.

Panagia Kyras Conservation Project, located in Karpaz-Sazlıköy / Livadia will be conducted under the presidency of ARUCAD faculty member Archaeologist Prof. Dr.Lâtife Sümmerer, with the funds provided.

Sümmerer, who specialises in ancient Mediterranean and Near East studies, co-edited the book New Studies on Archaeology and Art History in Cyprus, Northern Face of Cyprus. Sümmerer, who also contributed to the establishment of a library within the Mediterranean Art, Culture and Historical Heritage Research Center in ARUCAD, continues to contribute to the formation of bi-communal archaeological working groups within UNDP.

ARUCAD faculty member Prof. Dr. Marko Kiessel is currently conducting the “Aphendrika Research Project” in Dipkarpaz with the support of the Department of Antiquities and Museums. Prof. Dr. Kiessel traces the ancient city of Urania, which is thought to date back to the Neolithic period (6500-3000 BC), although the exact date of its foundation is unknown.

ARUCAD Archaeology and Art History Department, which will start education in the 2021-2022 Academic Year, has started field work for the past and future of Cyprus with two important projects and is ready to provide its students with the opportunity to practice from the first year.

Source (Turkish) : Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)