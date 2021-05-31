President Tatar sent a letter to UNSG Antonio Guterres

TRNC President Ersin Tatar made evaluations by writing a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres following the 5+UN informal meeting held in Geneva.

Expressing the proposals and the new vision of the Turkish Cypriot side, Tatar called on the UN and the Greek Cypriot side to regard the proposals submitted with an “open-mind.”

President Tatar reiterated his proposal for acceptance of the inherent sovereign equality and equal international status of the two sides both at the negotiation table and outside to establish equal conditions.

Stating that he believes that if the proposals presented by the Turkish Cypriot side are approached in an open-minded and positive way, a just and sustainable settlement in the Island that will be in the interest of all parties, can be reached, Tatar added that they are ready to work constructively with the UN in this direction.

Tatar thanked the UN Secretary General for the fair and balanced manner he showed in the 5+UN informal meeting held in Geneva and stated that he agrees with the UNSG’s statement to the effect that the history cannot be rewritten but, with political will and courage, a better future for the children and future generations can be created.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office