Ataoğlu statement regarding cancellation of St Hilarion concert

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu made a statement regarding the cancellation of the concert which was planned to be held at St. Hilarion Castle and said: “This event, which had been organised with the selfless work of young people beyond politics in order to increase the tourism potential of North Cyprus, was blocked by the outdated mindset of the Greek Cypriot side.”

In the written statement made by the Ministry, Minister Ataoğlu said, “The work of our young people, who are the future of our country, in their modern and visionary minds, has been blocked by minds that do not wish to share human values.

This disappointment, which is inflicted on our young people, does not lead to anything other than permanence of the wall which has been built by the Greek Cypriots for years between the two sides in Cyprus”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office