PCR tests on return flights to Turkey from TRNC to cease soon

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu stated that they requested a positive response from the authorities of the Motherland Republic of Turkey for the removal of the PCR requirement for both the citizens of the Republic of Turkey and the citizens of other countries when they enter the Republic of Turkey, after the TRNC visits.

Minister Ataoğlu stated that their request was welcomed by the officials of the Republic of Turkey and that the decision will be announced in the future.

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu stated that TRNC, which is in the category of a safe Island, will be more advantageous in terms of preference criteria by both citizens of Turkey and citizens of other countries, and this will contribute to the tourism of the country.

The Minister said that people from other countries who decide on Turkey for their holidays, who also wish to spend some of their time in the TRNC, would benefit with the removal of the PCR test requirement applied to the Republic of Turkey when returning from the TRNC.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment