Latest News from the  Soulist Coffee and Music House in Alsancak

Readers mail….
From Roland Eyerich….
The Soulist Website (www.thesoulistcafe.com) has now been updated with this week’s upcoming Events and Rolling Soulist (our online Music Magazine page).
The Soulist Event page you will find under this link for you to make the important reservations and bookings for the events/Shows
Upcoming Events/Shows this week
– Friday Ed Sezener Trio
and
– Saturday Alper Cengiz & Friends
Do look out for more shows on https://www.thesoulistcafe.com/shows
and of course …. Go to the great and unique website… Next to the homepage you will find
- Events/Shows
- Soulist Days
- Reviews
- Soulist TV (Shows on YouTube)
- Rolling Soulist (Soulist Magazine)
Don’t forget on your phone you can get your mobile App from the Soulist Coffee and Music House
The Soulist Coffee Bar & Music House | Live Music Rock Aglantzia
Categories: Entertainment, Readers Mail
Leave a Reply