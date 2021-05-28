Entertainment

Latest News from the  Soulist Coffee and Music House in Alsancak

Readers mail….
From Roland Eyerich….

The Soulist Website (www.thesoulistcafe.com) has now been updated with this week’s upcoming  Events and Rolling Soulist (our online Music Magazine page).

The Soulist Event page you will find under this link for you  to make the important reservations and bookings for the events/Shows

Upcoming Events/Shows this week

Friday Ed Sezener Trio
and
Saturday Alper Cengiz & Friends

Do look out for more shows on https://www.thesoulistcafe.com/shows

and of course …. Go to the great and unique website… Next to the homepage you will find

  • Events/Shows
  • Soulist Days
  • Reviews
  • Soulist TV (Shows on YouTube)
  • Rolling Soulist (Soulist Magazine)

Don’t forget on your phone you can get your mobile App  from the Soulist Coffee and Music House

The Soulist Coffee Bar & Music House | Live Music Rock Aglantzia

