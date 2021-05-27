Boğaz picnic area cleaned

Girne Municipality cleaned the Boğaz picnic area in cooperation with the Environmental Protection Agency Girne unit.

Girne Municipality cleaning teams carried out cleaning work in the Girne Boğaz Picnic area, which is not their own responsibility area and is owned by the Forestry Department. 253 garbage bags were collected with the support of the municipal teams and the Girne Unit of the Environmental Protection Department of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, with the support of construction machinery and workforce.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the subject and pointed out that as the Municipality of Girne, there is constant cleaning work required on the Boğaz Picnic Area and the Girne-Lefkosa Highway, and pointed out that we all need to act with the idea of ​​being “More Clean Together”. Güngördü pointed out that those who want to find the picnic area clean should put their garbage in bags and throw them into garbage containers after having a picnic.

Expressing his gratitude for the support given by the Environmental Protection Department Girne Unit, Güngördü stated that citizens should keep the areas they use clean for future use by themselves and others.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality