Tulips thank Taj Indian restaurant and bar and Stan Cudd’s quiz

Readers mail….
Sue Tilt…. Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

Hello.

Here is news of Stan’s Music Quiz at the Taj Indian Restaurant and Bar results.

What a great evening, lots of singing even if the answers were wrong!

A total of 2,340TL was raised

Thank you so much to everyone who attended, it was an amazing turnout and such good fun with our biggest thanks going to Stanley John Cudd who puts in so much work to make these quizzes entertaining and fun.

I look forward to seeing you all at the next one.

Regards

Sue Tilt
0542 854 8714
Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association
(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)

