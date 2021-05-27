220 Women applied to the Girne Cancer screening campaign

Girne Municipality cancer screening campaign carried out by Dr Suat Günsel Kyrenia University Hospital and Near East University Hospital during May attracted great attention.

In the statement made by the Girne Municipality, as part of Mother’s Day Week between 3rd and 8th May, 220 women living in the Girne region took advantage of the discount opportunity with the cards they received from the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch, and started to make their appointments and check in at the cooperating hospitals.

In cooperation with Girne Municipality, Near East University Hospital and Dr. Suat Günsel University of Kyrenia Hospital, organised a cancer screening campaign for all women living in Girne for Mother’s Day. Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a thank you visit to Dr. Suat Günsel University of Kyrenia Medical Faculty Hospital where he met with Medical Faculty Hospital Chief Physician Dr. Nail Bulakbaşı and Near East University and Girne University Board of Trustees Memberships and Hospitals Board Chairman Mehmet Soykurt.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said the following in his statement on the subject: “We found that our people had difficulties in overcoming their health problems during the pandemic period. The Social Affairs Branch, which we have established in our municipality, works sensitively on this issue. Considering the importance of early diagnosis related to cancer, as a result of our research, we collaborated with Dr. Suat Günsel University of Kyrenia Medical Faculty Hospital. For the cooperation they have made due to this cancer screening, which is carried out for a very low fee, I would like to thank the Dr. Suat Günsel Kyrenia University Medical Faculty Hospital officials, staff and everyone who contributed”.

Dr. Suat Günsel University of Kyrenia Medical Faculty Hospital Chief Physician Prof. Dr. Nail Bulakbaşı said: “Our aim was to perform routine cancer screening for people who could not leave their home during the pandemic period or had to put their health to a second plan. We aim to screen about 220 women who applied by the end of June. I would like to thank the Girne Municipality for their initiative and contribution in this matter, and I hope we will complete the program without any bad results from the screenings”.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality