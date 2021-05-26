Ergün Olgun: “Border crossings are aimed to be opened next week”

Stating that the harmonisation studies with the Greek Cypriot side for the resumption of the border transitions have been completed, President Ersin Tatar’s Special Representative Ergün Olgun said: “The Turkish Cypriot side is ready to open the border crossing gates as from today (26th May). Following the evaluation by the Greek Cypriot leadership, the crossing gates are aimed to be opened next week within the scope of harmonised rules by the two sides.

Olgun indicated that the consensus was reached between the two sides, allowing not only the Turkish Cypriots and the Greek Cypriots but also the third-country citizens who meet the agreed criteria to cross the border, however, the work was delayed due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and lockdown on the Greek Cypriot side.

Ergün Olgun said that in the evaluation made by the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee last week the Greek Cypriot side fell into the orange category according to the criteria of the World Health Organisation and a proposal was made to the Greek Cypriot side in line with the objective criteria on how the transitions should be achieved in this direction.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office