The Cultural Heritage Technical Committee was awarded the “Extraordinary Service Award”

The Cultural Heritage Technical Committee was among those deemed worthy of the “2021 European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards”.

The European Commission and Europa Nostra announced the winners of the 2021 European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards which is an EU cultural heritage award financed by Creative Europe Program.

This year, Europe’s greatest honour in the field of cultural heritage was granted to 24 exemplary achievements.

The jury which is composed of the representatives of member countries to Europa Nostra decided to grant the “2021 Extraordinary Service Award” to the Cultural Heritage Technical Committee due to its contributions to the preservation of cultural heritage.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office