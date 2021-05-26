CyprusScene review with author Robin Melhuish

By Chris Elliott….

At CyprusScene we receive lots of contact from followers asking for help or wanting to share news and reviews with us which is great as CyprusScene, when publishing, becomes different from the mainstream media as we are able to give the communities a voice to the world.

It was with great delight that we were contacted by local resident and author Robin Melhuish who wanted to share news of his latest book “Cast of Shadows” that has just become available.

Robin was born in Hertfordshire in 1950 in the UK and studied at the Cavendish School Hemel Hempstead before studying Chemistry (Advanced Analytical) and moved to international sales and marketing making use of his languages (German / French / English) to travel widely. He lived for 28 years in Germany in a succession of jobs finally running his own web based customer relations company for large organisations.

Inspiration for his stories comes from many angles. Connecting the dots between snippets of information is part of the analytical skill he was so successful with throughout his working life. He finally retired to North Cyprus in 2012 where he now lives with his wife and two dogs, dividing his time between writing, playing tennis and exploring the archaeology of this beautiful island.

There is more you can say of Robin Melhuish and his books so we invited him to join with us to create a video review as under and for more details of his book click here for his Facebook page.