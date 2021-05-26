Girne road lines and cleaning operations continue

Road line renewal and cleaning work carried out by Girne Municipality teams is continuing throughout Girne, especially on Karaoğlanoğlu Street, Salih Miroğlu Street, Kurtuluş Street and Ziya Rızkı Street.

Cleaning works were carried out in Karaoğlanoğlu Cemetery, Ozanköy Cemetery and Zeytinlik Cemetery by Girne Municipality cleaning teams. At the same time, the cleaning of the rainwater drain grids within the borders of Girne Municipality continues.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the cleaning and road line renewal works are continuing within a program in all regions within the boundaries of the Municipality. Pointing out that especially the road lines are important in terms of ensuring pedestrian and traffic safety, Güngördü stated that the cleaning work continues rapidly throughout the Girne area.

Güngördü pointed out that the pandemic that has affected the whole world is still continuing and that our citizens should continue to comply with the precautions, and should pay attention to mask, social distance and hygiene rules.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality