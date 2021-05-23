TRNC condemn Terrorist Attack in Pakistan’s Baluchistan Province

TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Statement….

As a result of the bomb attack which occurred in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province against those protesting about Israel’s operations against civilians in Gaza, it was learned with deep sadness that many dead and wounded were found.

We strongly condemn this inhumane act of terrorism, hoping that its perpetrators will be held accountable before justice. We wish God’s mercy to those who lost their lives in the attack, urgent healing to those injured, and our condolences to the friendly Government of Pakistan and the brotherly people of Pakistan.

Source (Turkish) TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs