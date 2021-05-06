Nidai Güngördü message for Occupational Health and Safety Week

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü published a message on the occasion of the “Occupational Health and Safety Week” on May 4-10 and said :

Occupational health and safety is one of the basic building blocks of working life. Occupational health and safety is the value given to human life. Developed countries provide economic growth by valuing people and employees. The primary purpose here is to create decent working and living conditions.

During these pandemic days, people and employees should be supported with necessary safety and health equipment. We, as the Municipality, continue to serve our city by taking the necessary measures to ensure that our employees in all professions work in healthy conditions despite the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Acting with the understanding of humanity first, health first, occupational safety first in the workplaces, necessary revisions are made within the scope of this year’s “Collective Labour Agreement” in order to raise the awareness of “Occupational Health and Safety” within the Girne Municipality. Work has been initiated with the establishment of an Occupational Health and Safety Regulation in order to ensure that the Occupational Health and Safety Laws and its Regulations are properly implemented within the Girne Municipality.

For worker health and safety we carry out our work in an holistic manner with the training we provide, and studies to eliminate the risks identified in risk assessment and periodic controls, measurements and tests. As the Municipality, we have adopted the principle of providing all opportunities to our employees. Due to Occupational Health and Safety Week, I wish a healthy and safe life to all workers, especially our Girne Municipality workers.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality