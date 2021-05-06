2nd Applications for ARUCAD Traditional Design Competition

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) is organising the second of the Design Competition this year, opened among high schools in Northern Cyprus.

Coronavirus (COVID-19), which negatively affects the whole world, has caused some changes in people’s lives. The most obvious changes were seen in working environments, educational models, home life and socialisation styles. It is predicted that the life conditions of the world and people will have changed completely with the pandemic process, which it is not known for sure when it will end.

ARUCAD has determined the subject of this year’s design competition as “THE WORLD AFTER COVID-19” from the perspective of young people. The aim of the competition is to realise the point of view of young talents and to enable them to gain new visions in the fields of art and design by revealing their talents.

The first, second and third incoming students, who will be determined in line with the decision of the jury, will receive a full scholarship from ARUCAD as well as a cash prize. In addition, ARUCAD will make a financial contribution to the painting workshop of the students who win the competition. After the first 3 awards of the competition are determined by the jury members, the remaining works will be shared on ARUCAD’s social media accounts and submitted to the voting of social media users. The 3 most liked works in this voting will receive Social Media Awards.

High school students who will participate in the competition will be able to send their work in fields such as painting, photography, digital painting, posters and comics via e-mail to yarisma@arucad.edu.tr until 17th May. Students will be able to get detailed information about the competition from arucad.edu.tr.

Source (Turkish) Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)