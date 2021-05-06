Girne Food Hygiene and Covid-19 Controls 21st April – 4th May

During the official controls made by Girne Municipality, between the dates of 21st April – 4th May 2021, a total of 255 enterprises were inspected for food hygiene, general hygiene and Covid-19 Pandemic Measures.

Girne Municipality stated, that a restaurant that does not comply with the legal regulations and operates under conditions that are not suitable for food hygiene, by not implementing Covid pandemic measures, will be closed for a total of 2 working days. It was stated that while notices were given to 6 workplaces with technical deficiencies in working conditions and deficiencies regarding legal legislation, fines were imposed on 2 workplaces that did not work in accordance with Covid measures and 2 food businesses with inadequate hygiene conditions.

In the information received from the Girne Municipality, it was stated that a total of 255 workplaces were inspected by the Girne Municipality Health Branch and Police (Zabita) City Security Unit teams between 21st April and 4th May 2021.

Girne Municipality continues to monitor the commercial service businesses with the official controls regarding the general Covid measures published within the framework of the decisions of the Council of Ministers and shares the results of these controls with the public, as the Covid-19 Pandemic continues to affect the whole world.

While it was stated that emphasis was placed on night inspections, 32 workplaces were notified for their deficiencies within the scope of general workplace controls, 2 workplaces were fined for failing to comply with Covid measures due to inadequate food hygiene measures. During the food inspections carried out for the protection of human health, a restaurant operating under conditions against human health and a cafe business that did not operate in accordance with the legal legislation were closed and sealed. Various products that did not have a date label were seized during the inspections at restaurants.

In addition, the officials stated that the sales in the Girne Municipality Open Market, which is held every Wednesday, are also under the scope of the Covid-19 Pandemic measures, and that the Health and Police teams are involved in the control of the sales conditions of the sellers and the Covid measures during the purchases of the citizens.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said: “Nowadays when we feel the effect of warmer weather, we observe that human mobility and socialisation are increasing in businesses across our city. This situation is positive for the vitality of our economy but it creates a risk in terms of Covid-19 transmission. As the Municipality, we continuously carry out the legal inspections of the enterprises to ensure pandemic measures are being implemented.

It it important to continue with protection by using masks, personal social distance and hand hygiene for our valuable people. It is possible to manage these difficult processes. For this, we need good cooperation with our people, tradesmen, and local administrators. In addition to the continuation of daily life, it is imperative that all of us actively contribute to this process in order to maintain economic dynamism. Since commercial enterprises have more responsibility, all necessary precautions should be taken. Criminal sanctions will continue to be imposed on businesses that do not work in accordance with the rules in order to prevent the sectors from closing.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality