May 10-16 Disabled Week activities organised in Girne

Girne Municipality is organising an awareness event for Disabled Persons on 10th – 16th May with the slogan “There is no obstacle to live and to share”.

In the statement made by Girne Municipality, with the participation of the Special Education Center and the Disabled Rehabilitation Center schools in the region, the members of the Disabled Unit affiliated to the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch and the Girne Municipality Children’s Council, in compliance with the social distance and hygiene rules will be attending the “Barrier-Free Nursery” Tree Planting event in Hüseyin Köle Street, Karaoğlanoğlu district, on Monday, May 10 at 10:00. It was noted that on Tuesday, May 11, at 10:00, in front of the Social Life Center (Old Town Hall), a “Bird’s Nest Painting Event” will be held at Ramadan Cemil Square.

It was pointed out that the last participation in the contest for primary, secondary and high school students, which will be organised with the subject of “Life of Disabled Persons, in Life, Outside of Life” of the Girne Municipality Story Contest, which is organised for the fourth time this year, is 1st June 2021.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that every institution and person has a duty to ensure the rehabilitation, social harmony, and equalisation of opportunities for disabled individuals in society. Güngördü said, “We will always do our best to offer a better life to these special individuals and to make them feel that we are with them. There is no obstacle for loving, living and sharing.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality