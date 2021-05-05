Arts and Craft Fayre for Tulips at the Joya Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy

Readers Mail ….

From Sue Tilt (Tulips) ….

Result for the Arts and Craft Fayre in aid of Tulips at the Joya Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy.

Our thanks go to Sue and Neil Taylor for organising the event, also to Evergreen Developments and Ren Brannigan for all their help and donating the amazing 1st prize which enabled us to raise so much money from the raffle.

The winners of the prizes are:

1st prize; Joanna Leigh – 2 nights accommodation for 2 people – sponsored by Evergreen

2nd prize; Julie Haskett – Luxury Hamper sponsored by Sue & Neil Taylor

3rd prize; Dilek Inci – meal for 2 at the Joya Bar – sponsored by Evergreen

Congratulations to the winners and thank you to each and every one of you who purchased a ticket and attended the event.

To the stall holders, thank you all so much for your generous contributions

Now on to how much was raised ……. A fantastic 15,127.75TL

Thank you all because it was a hot and tiring day however the outcome made up for it, looking forward to seeing you all at the next one.

Many thanks

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)