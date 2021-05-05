Akar: Two-state structure is the only solution model in Cyprus

Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar emphasised in his speech at an event that it is clear that no results can be achieved from the re-negotiation of the solution proposals that have been tried in Cyprus and proven that they are unsuccessful. Akar expressed that the two-state structure is the only solution model in Cyprus.

Emphasising a sovereign and independent Turkish Cypriot state in Cyprus, Akar said “We imply peace, tranquillity, dialogue and good neighbourhood relations. On the other hand, unfortunately, Greece always uses the language of provocation, crisis, disrespect and threatening behaviour”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office