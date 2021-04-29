Online 16th Cyprus Silk Cocoon Festival between 1st – 2nd May.

A press conference was held at the Girne Municipality Service Building regarding the 16th Cyprus Silk Cocoon Festival, which will be held again this year on social media in cooperation with Girne Municipality, Beylerbeyi Muhtarlığı and the Green Peace Movement.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, Beylerbeyi Mukhtar Niyazi Engin, Green Peace Movement General Secretary Doğan Sahir attended the press conference.

Due to the Covid 19 outbreak, the 16th Silk Cocoon Festival will take place on social media on May 1 – 2 this year, due to the prohibition of organisations such as festivals and concerts for a long period of time in the world and in our country.

Doğan Sahir, the General Secretary of the Green Peace Movement, stated that they aim to make the festival very important with its cultural, artistic, touristic and unique dimension, but the festival will be held on social media (Facebook) this year due to the Covid 19 pandemic. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the continuation of the festival, saying that adaptation to the conditions was necessary and that they opened another window for the future by applying new models.

Emphasising that the Coronavirus pandemic negatively affected such organisations all over the world, Niyazi Engin, Mukhtar of Beylerbeyi, stated that the festival will still come to life with a colourful and beautiful program.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said in a statement that they will hold the festival on social media this year as in the past year due to the Covid 19 pandemic, and that organisations such as the festival have been suspended all over the world due to the pandemic that has affected the world for about 15 months, He noted that they decided to change the concept and hold it on social media. He added that as they could not celebrate the festival in the village square by setting up stands this year, the program will take place on social media with a full content.

At the end of his speech, Güngördü gave information about the content of the festival and thanked everyone who had contributed to this event.

The Festival Program is as follows:

1 MAY 2021 Saturday

17:00 Festival Opening Speeches

Nidai Güngördü (Mayor of Girne)

Niyazi Engin (Mukhtar of Beylerbeyi)

Doğan Sahir (Green Peace Movement General Secretary)

17:30 Concert: Band Otantik

18:00 Importance of Mulberry Tree and Drying of Fruit (Practical)

Presentation: Mehmet Atak Agricultural Engineer, MSc.

18:30 Handicrafts from Silk Cocoon

İlknur Soysal (Cocoon Craft Artist)

19:00 Short Trailer: Bellapais Monastery

Video Production: Mehmet Sökmen

19:30 The Silkworm’s Journey

Silkworm and Cocoon Production Studies in Bellapais: Mustafa Küçük

20:00 ‘Bellapais’ in Cypriot Literature and Legends

Presentation: Prof. Assoc. Dr. Sevket Oznur

President of the Cyprus Turkish Writers Union – NEU Lecturer

20:30 Poetry Performance: Dr. Turgay Akalın (Poet), Altay Burağan (Poet)

Cyprus Turkish Writers Union

21:00 Classical Music Concert: Rüya Taner with Izmir State Opera Orchestra

Sunday, May 2, 202114:00 Folk Dance Show: Girne Young Art Lovers Association

14:30 Sustainable Tourism with Cultural and Indigenous Traditions

Speaker: Asst. Assoc. Dr. Nafiya Güden

Director of the School of Tourism and Culinary Arts, Final International University

15:00 To the World with Cartoon Art: Narrative and Cartoon Exhibition

Cyprus Turkish Cartoonists Association President and Board Members

Serhan Gazioğlu, Hüseyin Çakmak, Musa Kayra, Selen Selışık

15:30 Interview (Green Peace Movement Zoom Event Archive Publication)

From Mulberry Trees to Cocoon Crafts

Participants:

Ergün Bey (Researcher-Environmental Scientist), Bengül-Benal Cicibaba (Silkworm and Cocoon Crafts Manufacturer), Vijdan Karagözlü (Silk Cocoon Crafts Manufacturer), Şenay Ekingen (Handicraft Manufacturer-Marketer), Kani Kanol (Hasder Folk Arts Foundation Head),

Zekai Altan (Eco Tourism-Researcher Author), Ersun Aytaç (Ez Koop Secretary General)

16:00 From Clay to Sculpture: Şenol Özdevrim Artist – KAU Instructor

17:00 Theater Screening: There is a danger of collapse Çatalköy Municipality Theater Water

19:00 Photo Exhibition: Orchids in Cyprus

Erkan Çelikeri Photography Artist

20:00 Concert: Cahit Kutrafalı

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality