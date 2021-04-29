Success in Europe for National Swimmers who visited Girne last year

Sümeyye Boyacı and Sevilay Öztürk, who were among the delegation that visited Girne Municipality last year, achieved success on the last day of the Paralympic Swimming World Series in Italy.

Sümeyye Boyacı and Sevilay Öztürk, our national swimmers who visited Girne Municipality last year, this time took the podium together in the 50 meters butterfly womens category. In the final race, Sevilay Öztürk won the silver medal with her time of 46.58 and Sümeyye Boyacı, who came third with her time of 49.50, won the bronze medal. These results of our nationals were also evaluated in the youth category and in this category two athletes, Sevilay, won the gold and Sümeyye won the silver medal.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said “We had good news from the young people we hosted in Girne Municipality before the pandemic last year. It is our wish to see our young people, for whom we created the opportunity to train on our island under the sponsorship of Girne Municipality, in better places. I congratulate National Sports-women Sümeyye Boyacı and Sevilay Öztürk and wish them continued success ”.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality