Tatar presented a 6-point proposal to Guterres and the parties

President Ersin Tatar submitted a proposal to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the parties for a sustainable settlement. In the 6 item proposal submitted by President Tatar to the UN, it was stated that with the equal sovereignty of the two sides in Cyprus, result-oriented and scheduled negotiations can be started under the auspices of the UN.

The 6 items in the proposal presented by President Tatar were listed as follows:

1. The Secretary-General to take an initiative so that the Security Council adopts a resolution in which the equal international status and sovereign equality of the two sides is secured. Such a resolution will form the new basis for the establishment of a cooperative relationship between the two existing States.

2. Once the equal international status and sovereign equality of the two sides is secured through the above-mentioned arrangement, they will enter into results-oriented and time-framed negotiations, on this new basis, under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General to establish a freely-reached and mutually acceptable cooperative agreement.

3. The negotiations will focus on the future relationship between the two independent States, property, security and border adjustment, as well as relations with the EU.

4. The negotiations will be supported by Turkey, Greece and the UK, as well as, where appropriate, the EU as observer.

5. In the context of any agreement the two States will mutually recognise each other and the three Guarantor States will support this.

6. Any agreement to be reached as a result of these negotiations will be submitted for approval in separate simultaneous referenda in the two States.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office