Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan expressed their thanks

Prior to the building of the pollinator garden, the Board Meeting and General Assembly of RC Kyrenia Cosmopolitan was held. Starting with Madam President Anja van Raam, RC Kyrenia Cosmopolitan who expressed much gratitude to each and every board member (including ones not present in the pictures) for working so hard for the club.

Additionally, we are proud to announce that three new members were pinned on the day. Many thanks to each member who participated to the General Assembly and making it a great day! What made the RC Kyrenia Cosmopolitan Assembly so exciting and fruitful was the presentation made by the Incoming President Flanders Benoit through which he emphasised significant matters ranging from the core values of Rotary, Rotary`s seven areas of focus to new initiatives he plans to take, including PEACE BUILDING & CONFLICT RESOLUTION.

What is more is that our AG Vural Vural also made a lovely speech as the new members were being pinned and MADE OUR DAY so Memorable. A very big thank you to him too!!

Last but not least, a very big thank you to our MENTOR Dervish Yasar Baha for always supporting us and honouring us with his presence!