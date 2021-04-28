The Neighbourhood Mothers Project (Manne) started in Girne

The Neighbourhood Mothers Project (MANNE), developed by the Prime Ministry Anti-Drugs Commission within the framework of the efforts to combat addiction, started in Girne in cooperation with the Girne Municipality.

After a meeting with volunteer mothers living in Girne at the Girne Municipality Social Life Center, the first training activity was carried out at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery on Thursday 22nd April 2021.

President of the Prime Ministry Anti-Drugs Commission Hasan Karaokçu expressed his pleasure for working in cooperation with Girne Municipality in many projects and expressed the importance of the voluntary mother project they started in Değirmenlik and Iskele, which will start in Girne with the support of Girne Municipality.

Karaokçu stated that the (MANNE) Project has an important role in the fight against drugs and addictions, and emphasised that volunteer mothers aim to reach more masses while informing the people around them about addiction in the training they receive, and the importance of this in combating all kinds of addiction.

Project Supervisor Teyfide Tecel Hatipoğlu provided five mothers and Counselling and Support Center personnel with the “Awareness in Addiction” training, which is the first training of the (MANNE) Project, and women were informed about alcohol, drugs and addiction.

In her speech, Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Manager Misli Kadıoğlu stated that they are pleased to take part in this project together with the Anti-Drugs Commission as in previous projects and to support such an important project. Kadıoğlu expressed her belief that the contribution of mothers, who are mostly housewives, in raising the awareness of parents will reflect on the society as well as children and young people.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that drug use and substance addiction have reached serious levels in our country as well as in the whole world, and said that one of the ways to combat this is to be informed. Güngördü said, “Instead of numb minds and individuals who are isolated from life, we wish to raise individuals who are interested in sports and arts, who are involved in life, questioning and full of hope.” He thanked the Anti-Drugs Commission and those who contributed to this project.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality