President Tatar: “Sovereignty is essential in the Cyprus issue”

President Ersin Tatar emphasised that the essence of the Cyprus issue is sovereignty.



In his statement made to the press after his arrival in Geneva, Tatar stated that he is in Geneva to protect the interests of the Turkish Cypriot people and that they act in full harmony with Turkey in this process.



Stating that he will put forward the vision of the Turkish Cypriot side to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the meetings they will hold, Tatar said, “We will convey to him why we support the formula of two sovereign states living side by side”.



Emphasising that the Greek Cypriot side does not recognise the sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriot people and therefore avoids sharing the richness in Cyprus, Tatar noted that they will also focus on this issue in Geneva.



Mentioning that the two-state solution formula put forward by the Turkish Cypriot side has begun to be discussed in various centres around the world, Tatar reminded that former British Foreign Minister Jack Straw also made statements supporting the Turkish Cypriot thesis.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office