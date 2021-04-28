Tatar and Guterres meeting in Geneva

The 5+UN informal meeting under the leadership of the United Nations started with the participation of the Turkish and Greek Cypriot parties as well as the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and United Kingdom. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who met with the leaders separately yesterday, will also meet with TRNC President Ersin Tatar and Leader of Greek Cypriot Administration Nikos Anastasiades today. The meeting between Tatar and Guterres held yesterday at the Intercontinental Hotel lasted about an hour and a half. TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, TRNC Special Representative Ergün Olgun and TRNC Negotiation Delegations accompanied President Tatar.



Making a statement to the press following the meeting, Tatar stated that the meeting was beneficial and he did not back down from his views. Tatar noted that UN Secretary General Guterres knows the Cyprus issue well and is experienced.



Expressing that they conveyed their views to the UN Secretary General, Tatar stated that they expressed their position and good intentions during the meeting and that Turkish Cypriots have always been victims. President Tatar also attended the reception hosted by the UN Secretary General at 21.45 in honour of the participants yesterday evening (27th April).

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

