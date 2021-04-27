5+UN Meeting to start today in Geneva

The 5+UN informal meeting themed “Cyprus” is going to start today (27th April) in Geneva with participation of the guarantor countries. The meeting will be held under the leadership of the UN with participation of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres between the dates 27-29 April. Political party leaders represented at the TRNC Assembly will accompany President Ersin Tatar during the meetings to be attended by the Cypriot parties and guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and UK.

The Turkish Cypriot side will attend the meeting in full agreement with Turkey with a new vision and will propose at Geneva to start negotiations “on the basis of a sovereign equal two-state solution.”

Informal meetings are expected to start today in Geneva at 18:00 (Cyprus time) with the meeting of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President Ersin Tatar. Following that meeting, Gutterres is expected to meet with the Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Anastasiades at 19:00. All participants will meet at a dinner. Tomorrow (28 April 2021), a meeting will be held with the participation of all sides where they will give speeches at 11:00 (Cyprus time). UN Secretary General Guterres will also hold bilateral meetings with the parties at the UN Headquarters in Geneva. Following this all sides will attend a joint meeting and attend a dinner.

On Thursday, the last day of the conference (29 April 2021), UN Secretary General Guterres will hold bilateral meetings first with President Tatar and then with the Greek Cypriot Leader Anastasiades, after which a meeting is planned to be held with the participation of all sides.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

