Erdoğan: Regardless of Geneva outcome, we stand by Turkish Cypriots

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that yesterday (26th April) they discussed with TRNC President Ersin Tatar bilateral cooperation issues and the 5+UN informal meeting to be held in Geneva today (27th April).

Expressing that in Geneva, Tatar will raise the vision of a two-state solution based on sovereign equality with the support he received from the Turkish Cypriot people, Erdoğan said “We, as Turkey, will also fully support this vision. In particular, we will not tolerate the mentality that tries to condemn Cyprus to a deadlock and tries to intimidate the Turkish Cypriots with embargoes. Regardless of the outcome of the meeting, we will continue to stand by the Turkish Cypriots”

Source:TRNC Public Information Office