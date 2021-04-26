By Chris Elliott….

During the course of this week discussions will be held in Geneva at the 5+UN informal meeting about the future of Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriot side has already made it clear they want a Two State solution..

Not only does the TRNC call for a 2 State solution but the Two-State Solution Platform for Cyprus which represents 65 non-government and civil society organisations globally who have collectively undersigned the statement as listed in Addendum A of the attached. Up until now, we have given our full support to the two Cypriot leaders involved in negotiating a mutually acceptable compromise settlement in Cyprus. Regrettably, it is only too clear that the “Cypriot-led process” under UN auspices with the aim of constructing a federation-based solution, has not reaped the results for which many Turkish and Greek Cypriots had hoped.

Full details in Turkish click here and English click here are available to download and explain what the Two-State Solution Platform for Cyprus is calling for.