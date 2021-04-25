BRS News : COVID-19 Regulations and news updates 23rd April 2021

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

CURFEW/LOCKDOWN

Following the Council of Ministers Meeting yesterday (22nd April) the following changes to the regulations have been announced.

The curfew will be extended until 3rd May between 9pm and 5am.

On Sunday 25th April and 2nd May the FULL CURFEW will be in place. AFTER the 2 nd May restaurants, cafes, patisseries and taverns will be able to offer a takeaway service.

Starting from 26th April restaurants, cafes, patisseries, and taverns will be allowed to open between 10am until 8.30pm. (Please remember that this Saturday 24 th April they MUST close at 6pm.)

All other businesses allowed to operate will be able to do so between 10am and 8pm. Markets will be allowed to open between 7am and 8pm.

You are now able to have up to TEN visitors at a time at your home.

HOME QUARANTINE FOR THOSE OVER 70

The previous advice that applications for Home Quarantine for travellers of 70 years of age, purely on entitlement by age, had to be submitted in advance of travel, has now been rescinded.

While applications have to be submitted through the Stay Safe App 3 working days before the travel date, it is no longer necessary to additionally e-mail the Health Ministry, for specific permission.

The Stay Safe (Guvende Kal) App which can be accessed through

https://www.kktckarantina.com/en has also now been updated to include Companion (Wife, Partner, etc) of a traveller aged 70 years, being able to complete Home Quarantine as well.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 Test done during the previous three days will still be required prior to boarding your flight.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member which can be started on-line please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com :