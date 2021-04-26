Girne Municipality distributed joy on 23rd April 2021

23rd April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day was spent in Girne with a sweet taste.

The vehicle and the train, decorated with colourful balloons and candy store concept by Girne Municipality, passed through the streets of Girne and offered pleasant moments to the children waiting excitedly on the balconies. Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü also joined the tour and greeted the children.

As in the past year due to the Covid 19 outbreak, the staff of the Social Affairs Branch and the children from the Girne Municipality Children’s Council donned cheerful costumes and distributed colourful candies and colourful masks in order to give the children who were spending the 23rd April at their homes a little smile.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, said that the 101st anniversary of the Turkey Grand National Assembly anniversary together with National Sovereignty and Children’s Day is celebrated in homes again this year because of the pandemic and recalling the enthusiasm the Municipality received last year of the home and children celebrations, they made the decision to repeat again the celebrations for 23rd April. He noted that they made a city tour with the bus from the morning hours of 23rd April in Girne and the surrounding villages, accompanied by songs.

Güngördü stated that they are happy to celebrate the 23rd April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day and Turkey Grand National Assembly in its 101st year and said that Atatürk cared for children and that he gave the only children’s holiday in our country and the world as a gift. Celebrating the holiday of all children Güngördü said, “We came to you because of the Covid pandemic. I wish peace, love and tolerance to the whole world. Embrace you all with love. Thank you. See you on healthy days.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality