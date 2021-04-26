Mayors Güngördü and Tugay met together in a Zoom digital event

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and Karşıyaka (Turkey) Mayor Cemil Tugay met together at an online event organised on the Zoom platform for the 23rd April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

Thanks to the event, which was broadcast live on the Girne Municipality Facebook page on 23rd April 2021 at 13.30, children from the folk dance teams of the two cities came together. The children who came together with organisations hosted by the Karşıyaka Municipality in previous years had the opportunity to meet online, this time due to the pandemic.

Yagmur Yakuplar sitting on the seat of Izmir Karsiyaka Municipality said : “Happy April 23 Sovereignty and Children’s Day, which Atatürk gave us as a gift.”

Zehra Bilge Bayram, President of the Children’s Council of Girne Municipality said : “We took the measures of Covid, distributed balloons and candies with a travelling train and decorated truck, and went on the road to celebrate 23rd April and ensured that April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day met with all children. I congratulate all children on a holiday”.

Sude Akyıllar gave information about April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. Akyıllar stated that children celebrate the happiest day and this day with a poem.

Kağan Karakaş said: “Happy April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, presented to us by Atatürk.”

Yağmur Başlı: “Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a children’s festival cannot be held, but with the opportunities offered to us on the Zoom digital platform, I celebrate the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day of all children” and gave a poem to the children.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü: Since 1995-1996, a bond of brotherhood has been established between Karşıyaka Municipality and Girne Municipality. “As Girne Municipality, we are very happy about this. We will be happy to see activities where our children can meet again physically, as in previous years. We need to raise today’s children with a culture of love, peace and tolerance. I am happy to be able to bring our children face to face again, even in the Zoom digital environment, and I would like to express that I am very happy on behalf of myself, my city council members, all municipal employees, children’s council and children’s council members. Again, I greet everyone working in İzmir Karşıyaka Municipality with respect and I embrace the children in Karşıyaka with tolerance and thank you ”.

İzmir Karşıyaka Mayor Dr. Cemil Tugay said : “We were very happy to see you and hear your voice on such a special day. We are very sorry that we could not organise activities on such days due to the pandemic. With the end of the epidemic, we aim to meet with you at the first opportunity and to organise activities. We are happy to celebrate this festive day with you, albeit in a Zoom digital environment. I congratulate you and all of our country’s feast together with all the employees of Karşıyaka Municipality and all the children in Karşıyaka. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to such an organisation ”.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality