On National Sovereignty and Children’s Day we meet on Balconies

Girne Municipality is preparing to celebrate 23rd April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day at homes this year, just like last year, due to the pandemic.

Within the framework of the measures taken due to the increasing virus cases, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü will address the children from decorated vehicles between 10.30-13.00 on 23rd April 2021. The tour, which will start in front of the Girne Municipality Building, will end at the same point after visiting Girne and its villages.

Girne Municipality will call all the children living in the Girne Region to their balconies at 10.30am (Friday, April 23, 2021) due to the 23rd April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

The event, which will be held online on the Zoom platform with Izmir Karşıyaka Municipality, which has close relations with Girne Municipality as in previous years, will start on Friday, 23rd April 2021 at 13.30. It was also informed that a conversation would be held with the children accompanying them with the participation of the Mayors of the two sister cities.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü emphasised the importance of acting with the principle of “Peace at Home, Peace in the World” by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, stating that 23rd April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day is a day that is presented to children and contributes significantly to world peace.

Güngördü called on all families and children for April 23, which will be celebrated with joy and enthusiasm with the participation of children from their balconies, and will call for them to continue to celebrate this meaningful day without interruption.

Güngördü said, “Our children will come together on balconies with flags and balloons and they will claim this day as a gift as always. We will pass the streets with our vehicle that we have prepared as best we can and surprise them on this meaningful day. I wish you healthy and peaceful days. ”

