Güngördü received the TRNC Beşiktaş Fans Association

The TRNC Beşiktaş Fans Association made a courtesy visit to Girne Municipality.

TRNC Beşiktaş Supporters Association Vice President Burak Taşkent and the accompanying delegation came to the Girne Municipality Service Building and met with Mayor Nidai Güngördü. According to the information received from Girne Municipality, joint cooperation and social responsibility projects were discussed at the meeting.

Güngördü: “We care about Civil Society Associations in our country and our city”

Mayor Güngördü stated that Girne Municipality attaches importance to associations that show sports activities and they are always in contact with these associations. Stating that he was pleased with the visit of the TRNC Beşiktaş Supporters Association (Football), Güngördü noted that he would also be happy to act together in the projects to be carried out by the association. Pointing out that he attaches importance to cooperation with non-governmental associations in our country and in our city, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü thanked the Deputy Chairman of the TRNC Beşiktaş Supporters Association Burak Taşkent for his visit.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality