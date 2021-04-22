Girne Food Inspections and Covid-19 Control Inspections in April

During the official controls carried out by Girne Municipality, between the dates of 08 – 20 April 2021, a total of 273 enterprises were inspected for Hygiene and Covid-19 Measures, 2 workplaces were sealed on the grounds that they did not work in accordance with the Covid Measures, 2 workplaces were sealed that did not fulfill their obligations related to the legal legislation, 1 workplace was fined for not working in accordance with Covid measures.

In the information received from Girne Municipality, it was stated that a total of 273 workplaces were inspected in the audits carried out by the Girne Municipality Health Branch and (Zabita) Police City Security Unit teams between 08 April and 20 April 2021.

Girne Municipality continues to monitor the commercial service businesses with the official controls regarding the general Covid measures published within the framework of the decisions of the Council of Ministers and to share the results of these controls with the public, as the Covid-19 Pandemic continues to affect the whole world.

Within the scope of the general workplace controls, where the night raid inspections were also continued, 25 workplaces were notified for their deficiencies, 1 workplace was fined and sealed for working out of working hours due to Covid precautions, while a workplace was sealed for failing to renew the PCR tests.

In addition, it was stated that the sales in the Girne Municipality Open Market, which is held every Wednesday, were carried out within the framework of the Covid-19 Pandemic measures, and it was stated that the Health and (Zabita) Police teams took part in the control of both the sales conditions of the sellers and the Covid measures during the purchases of the citizens.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said:

“Official controls, which are vital in pandemic management, have been carried out uninterruptedly since the first day of the pandemic. Our aim in these controls is to control the elements that may be contamination risk for human health and to protect the health and safety of both tradesmen and all citizens. In addition to the continuation of daily life, it is imperative that all of us actively contribute to this process in order to maintain economic dynamism. It is for not closing once again in these difficult days we live. In order to keep the number of cases under control and to alleviate the burden of our healthcare professionals, it is essential that masks, social distance and hygiene rules are fulfilled by each individual. Since commercial enterprises have more responsibility, all necessary precautions should be taken. Criminal sanctions will continue to be imposed on businesses that do not work in accordance with the rules in order to prevent the sectors from closing.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality