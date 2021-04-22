Rotary RCKC Club interview with President, Anja van Raam

We are pleased to share an interview received from Terim Erdemlier, the Executive Secretary and PR Chair of the Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan, with her Club President, Anja van Raam who talks about past projects and also their latest as she describes under.

“Our club is Currently Working on a Project that has UTMOST significance: POLLINATION!!! Pollination is important because it leads to the production of fruits we can eat, and seeds that will create more plants. (Pollination is the transfer of pollen grains from one flower to another. Many insects help move pollen between flowers and act as “pollinators).”

